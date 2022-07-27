Lebanon man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder

A Lebanon man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday morning, July 27 for a 2021 murder.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wynhausen sentenced Ronald Andrew Mowdy, 28, for a second-degree murder conviction following a no-contest plea.

According to court documents, on Feb. 24, 2021, Mowdy killed Clayton Keith Reed III, 41. Previous Mid-Valley Media reports say Lebanon police made the initial arrest the night of the murder after Reed was found dead in a homeless camp.

The night of

On the night of the murder, two individuals were fishing near the homeless camp when they heard screaming, prosecutor Conor McCahill said during Wednesday’s sentencing. Following the direction of the screams, they saw Mowdy holding Reed’s leg and biting into it.

McCahill said Mowdy admitted to police he had killed a man. The victim suffered 56 stab wounds and had 14 injuries consistent with human bite marks, he said.

Mowdy’s attorney, Thomas Hill, said his client was clearly in a “psychotic state” during the incident.

Mental health examinations revealed that Mowdy had multiple mental illnesses including “chemical dependency” and “unspecified schizophrenia and/or other psychotic disorder,” Hill said.

Both the prosecution and defense said Mowdy had a history of using inhalants. Hill said it was unclear whether or not Mowdy was under the influence of inhalants at the time of the murder.

Making choices

Despite Mowdy’s recorded mental illnesses, Wynhausen said the defendant was still responsible for the loss of a life.

“When you stabbed Mr. Reed multiple times, you made a choice,” Wynhausen said. “When you bit him 14 times, you made a choice. And your choice led to his death. You are responsible for taking that life.”

Hill acknowledged that the mental health evaluations could not determine with certainty that Mowdy was unable to form the intent to commit a crime.

As a part of the parties’ plea agreement, Wynhausen included language in the sentencing judgment that indicated Mowdy’s mental illnesses.

“This has no impact on your culpability in this case,” Wynhausen added.

Time in prison

Mowdy’s life sentence comes with the possibility of parole after serving 25 years. Wynhausen dismissed additional charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.

In accordance with the plea agreement, Wynhausen said Mowdy could be eligible for mental health and substance abuse treatment while in custody.

“My hope is that the Department of Corrections can assist with Mowdy’s treatment and placement to make his life more tolerable,” Hill said during the hearing.

Despite Mowdy’s mental illnesses, McCahill agreed with Wynhausen that the defendant still committed the crime and had to be prosecuted.

“As the judge stated, Mr. Mowdy made some choices, and one of the choices was to kill the victim,” McCahill said. “He received a sentence that was appropriate here in Oregon based on the charge, and hopefully that will bring some comfort to the family of the victim.”