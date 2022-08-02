Lebanon man pleads guilty to robbing gold store

A Lebanon man has pleaded guilty to stealing approximately $1,000 worth of cash and/or gold at a Lebanon gold dealer in April.

Anthony Wade Holden, 32, entered his guilty plea to a charge of second-degree robbery Monday, Aug. 1 in Linn County Circuit Court

Holden was arrested by Lebanon police officers following a report of an armed robbery at Cash for Gold Now on April 14. The caller said two men donning motorcycle helmets took an undisclosed amount of money from the business at gunpoint. According to a Lebanon Police Department news release at the time, they then fled on a motorcycle.

Police arrested Holden and Corey Brandon Wreyford, 31, of Sweet Home on June 24. Holden was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and first-degree theft. Wreyford was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, possession of a firearm and pointing a firearm at another, according to court documents.

The LPD was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Police Department and Oregon State Police in locating the suspects. Shortly after the robbery, the suspected motorcycle was found abandoned outside the city limits of Lebanon.

Robbery in the second degree typically carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.

The status of Wreyford's case is unclear at this time, according to the charging documents.

Holden’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26 at Linn County Circuit Court.