Editor's note: This article contains descriptions of crimes of a sexual nature.

A Lebanon man has been sentenced to almost six years in prison for sexually abusing a minor and recording videos of the crimes.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Brendan Kane sentenced 19-year-old Dominik Schermerhorn to 70 months in prison for sex crimes committed against a minor.

Kane’s courtroom was full Friday afternoon, Feb. 17 with family members of both Schermerhorn and the victim in attendance, with one side claiming violent sexual abuse had occurred, and the other asserting it was a consensual relationship among high-schoolers.

The crimes

According to prosecutor Conor McCahill, Schermerhorn was nearly 19 when he began a sexual relationship with the victim, who was 15 at the time.

The abuse was discovered at a Lebanon school when witnesses saw the two engaging in a sexual act.

McCahill said the abuse was more than just statutory rape.

“We’re talking about sex crimes, and we’re talking about violent sex crimes.”

Schermerhorn was facing charges of rape, sodomy, strangulation, sexual abuse and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

According to McCahill, there was an incident at the school in which Schermerhorn strangled the victim while she performed oral sex. Schermerhorn also allegedly raped the victim to the point she was in pain.

The two met when the victim was 11, according to McCahill, and started a friendship. A few years later, the two began a sexual relationship in which Schermerhorn allegedly laid out “rules” for the victim to follow, such as what she should wear and what acts they would perform.

Schermerhorn also recorded multiple of these sexual encounters and sent them to the victim.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The victim, now 16, shared the impact the abuse has had on her life.

She read a prepared statement in which she outlined how her life has deteriorated. She was once a straight-A student and active with sports and her school community.

Now, she’s home-schooled and rarely leaves her house. She has night terrors. She’s in therapy, working through what her therapist has said is post-traumatic stress, according to the victim.

“I never imagined I would ever need these types of skills,” she said.

She cut her long hair, she said, because it reminded her of when Schermerhorn would grab it as a way to control her. She recounted having to clean up her own blood after a sexual encounter with the defendant.

Schermerhorn used his hard-life story as a way to lure her in, she said, and would threaten her to ensure she wouldn’t tell anyone what was going on.

“He had me convinced no one would believe me,” she said.

The defense

The defense’s main argument for a lesser sentence was that the victim engaged in a consensual relationship with Schermerhorn.

“This was obviously sexual and obviously consensual,” Schermerhorn’s grandmother said.

She said she believed the relationship was consensual because she found multiple love letters from the victim to her grandson.

She added that she was a victim of sexual assault herself as a minor, and she later went on to date older men. While she acknowledged the potential illegality of these relationships, she said it’s common that freshman and seniors in high school to date.

“He is not a predator, he’s just a boy,” she said.

A mentor of Schermerhorn, who is a psychiatrist, argued that because the defendant is so young, prolonged incarceration is going to cause substantial damage to his future and mental state.

Schermerhorn asked Kane for a second chance, saying he doesn’t want his mistakes to define him as a human.

McCahill noted that the defense did not say anything about the victim and spoke in a way that deflected responsibility away from the defendant, describing the crimes as something that happened, not as something that Schermerhorn did.

Judgment

The state asked for a total sentence of 140 months while defense attorney Rex White Jr. argued for 70 months.

Kane took some time before sentencing to review documents and consider both sides.

When he returned, Kane directly addressed the victim and told her this was not her fault.

“Your happiness should not be taken away by the choices of someone else,” he said.

Kane decided to go with the defense’s recommendation of 70 months total, citing the fact that Schermerhorn is only 19, and an enhanced sentence may harm the defendant.

Schermerhorn pleaded guilty to and was convicted of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, strangulation and two counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.