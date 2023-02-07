A Lebanon man has been found guilty of 10-plus sex crime charges committed against a child more than 20 years ago.

Following a bench trial Monday, Feb. 6, Linn County Circuit Court Judge Thomas McHill convicted Wesley Clarence Wright, 59, of five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, five counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sodomy and first-degree rape.

The crimes occurred between 1996 and 2001 while the victim was around 4 to 9 years old. She is now 30.

“I’m going to ask you to do what I’d ask a jury to do — believe her,” Prosecutor Alex Olenick said in his opening statement to McHill.

The victim, whose identity Mid-Valley Media is shielding, gave her testimony Monday morning with tears in her eyes as she recounted what happened to her all those years ago.

The crimes

As a child, the victim would regularly go to Wright’s home in Lebanon for overnight stays, according to her testimony. They would eat dinner together, watch television and go to sleep in the same room, in the same bed.

She said each time, Wright would give her a “vitamin” in the evening. Years later, she said, she learned those vitamins had been melatonin.

Wright disputed this and said they were Flintstones chewable vitamins.

While in bed, Wright would touch the victim underneath her clothes and penetrate her, she said. This was a regular routine.

On one occasion, Wright allegedly told her, “Let’s try something new,” just before he raped her. He also made the victim perform oral sex, according to her testimony.

Coming forward

While the crimes happened more than 20 years ago, the victim didn’t come forward to police until 2021.

She was encouraged to do so earlier, she said. She told her husband about the abuse, and he went to the police without her knowledge in 2019.

This caused issues in their marriage, according to both the victim and her husband’s testimonies.

“She wasn’t ready yet,” her husband said.

He said he had seen his wife have “meltdowns” related to the abuse and wanted to help her.

The mother of the victim said there were times her daughter didn’t want to go over to see Wright but wouldn’t explain why.

As her daughter got older, she noticed her becoming more reckless and that she looked like she had something she wanted to say, her mother said.

As an adult, the victim eventually told her mother about the abuse, and her mother reported it to the sheriff’s office at the time. But her mother said the sheriff’s office told her it wasn’t her call to make.

So what changed for the victim? Having children of her own, she said.

The victim testified that when her and her husband decided to have children, perspectives shifted.

“I didn’t want to run into him with my kids. … So, I had to do something about it,” she said.

Police investigate

Linn County Sheriff’s Detective Dakotah Hinrichs testified that after speaking with the victim, he visited the home where the crimes occurred. He took photos of the inside of the home, based on what the victim told him. However, new owners had remodeled it.

Hinrichs later went to Wright’s residence to talk with him.

During this encounter, Hinrichs couldn’t even explain why he was there, according to his testimony, because Wright continually interrupted him.

Wright was “agitated,” didn’t want to talk to police and said he was never alone with the victim. Hinrichs testified that he himself never said the victim’s name, but Wright offered it up on his own.

Police arrested Wright in June. He has been held at the Linn County Jail ever since.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

A child’s memory

Defense attorney Arnold Poole of Albany questioned the accuracy of the victim’s memories.

He repeatedly asked the victim how she knew she was a certain age during specific incidents and how she knew Wright was giving her melatonin. She used memories of birthdays to indicate how she knew her age.

He pushed back against her ability to recall details at such a young age and questioned why she didn’t come forward earlier.

During Wright’s testimony, he denied all allegations.

“It’s wrong. That’s a child — I wouldn’t do that,” Wright testified.

He said the victim chose to sleep in bed with him when she came over. He also said he never gave her melatonin.

Wright testified he didn’t know why the victim would be making these accusations, but maybe she was acting out for attention.

“She must be the best actress around then?” Olenick asked Wright.

Wright and the victim have not had contact in the last seven or eight years, and their relationship has been relatively distant since the incidents. Wright’s son and father both testified for the defense, saying they never had any reason to suspect something criminal was going on with the victim.

Up to the judge

During closing arguments, both attorneys made it clear this was a case of credibility.

Olenick argued that one victim’s testimony can and should be enough to convict.

“There is nothing I can say now that’s more compelling than what (the victim) said in that chair,” he said.

He added that there was no reason for the victim to come forward all these years later if it was all a lie.

“Her words are proof beyond a reasonable doubt that these things happened to her,” Olenick said.

Poole, on the other hand, argued the victim appeared rehearsed and coached during her testimony. He said Wright’s reaction to hearing the victim accuse him of the crimes should speak to his innocence.

“She didn’t tell anyone for all those years, and maybe that’s because it didn’t happen,” Poole argued.

McHill reviewed his notes for around 30 to 40 minutes before handing down the verdict.

He said he looked at what would’ve been asked of the jury and how a jury would be asked to evaluate evidence. For example, he thought about how witnesses testified and the nature of their testimonies.

McHill said he could not find a motive for the victim to lie.

“I don’t suppose any of us would want to go through (trial and testimony) if they didn’t have to,” he said.

Wright is scheduled to be sentenced April 7. He is looking at a sentence of more than 200 years in prison as all charges fall under the state's Measure 11 law, which sets a mandatory minimum prison sentence for certain offenses. Seven of the charges also fall under "Jessica's Law," which requires a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 25 years each for certain crimes committed against victims under the age of 12.