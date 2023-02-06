A Lebanon man died in car crash on Highway 99 in Marion County on Saturday night, Feb. 4.

Oregon State Police troopers responded to single-vehicle crash at around 7:24 p.m. on Highway 99 near milepost 43, according to an OSP news release.

Police discovered Jose Trinidad Sanchez Encizo, 42, of Lebanon, was driving a red Toyota Yaris southbound near Perkins Road Northeast when he crossed the center line, left the roadway into a ditch and crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.

Marion County Fire and Medics, the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Marion County Medical Examiner's Officer assisted OSP.