Lebanon man dies in Highway 20 motorcycle crash

A Lebanon man has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 20 in Linn County, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

On Saturday, June 25 at around 6:58 p.m., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, about 25 miles east of Sweet Home.

Through investigation, police discovered 57-year-old Mark Nelson of Lebanon was heading westbound on a blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide when he lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sweet Home Fire District and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0