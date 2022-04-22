Lebanon man dead after single-vehicle crash

A Lebanon man is dead after crashing his car into a ditch, according to a news release from Lebanon Police Department.

Lebanon police, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Fire District responded to reports of a vehicle crash on West Airport Road, east of Stoltz Hill Road on Wednesday, April 20 at around 10:37 p.m. According to LPD, the car came to a stop in a ditch.

After firefighters personnel stabilized the vehicle, they found the driver, Howard Lindgren, 87, dead. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police say Lindgren was traveling west on West Airport Road when he veered across the road at a high speed, went off the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

The investigation is ongoing. Lindgren may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash, according to Lebanon police. At this time, there are no indications of alcohol or drugs being involved in the crash.

West Airport Road was closed between Stoltz Hill Road and South Seventh Street for around three hours.

