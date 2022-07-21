 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lebanon man back in custody after escape from work crew

  • 0

A Lebanon man who escaped Department of Corrections custody from a work crew Monday, July 18 has been arrested.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jay Boyd Marsh, 57, at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, according to a news release for DOC.

Marsh initially escaped custody while being transported back to Santiam Correctional Institution from an Oregon Department of Transportation work crew assignment. While the van was stopped in Lebanon at Berry Street and Main Street, Marsh allegedly opened the door of the van and ran.

He was last seen around 2:46 p.m. Monday.

Marsh entered DOC custody on April 19 after an unauthorized use of a vehicle conviction out of Linn County. His earliest release date is Nov. 22, 2023.

People are also reading…

Santiam Correctional Institution is a minimum security prison in Salem that houses around 440 adults in custody who are within four years of release.

Jay Marsh

Jay Boyd Marsh

 Photo courtesy of Department of Corrections
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News