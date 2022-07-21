Lebanon man back in custody after escape from work crew

A Lebanon man who escaped Department of Corrections custody from a work crew Monday, July 18 has been arrested.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jay Boyd Marsh, 57, at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, according to a news release for DOC.

Marsh initially escaped custody while being transported back to Santiam Correctional Institution from an Oregon Department of Transportation work crew assignment. While the van was stopped in Lebanon at Berry Street and Main Street, Marsh allegedly opened the door of the van and ran.

He was last seen around 2:46 p.m. Monday.

Marsh entered DOC custody on April 19 after an unauthorized use of a vehicle conviction out of Linn County. His earliest release date is Nov. 22, 2023.

Santiam Correctional Institution is a minimum security prison in Salem that houses around 440 adults in custody who are within four years of release.