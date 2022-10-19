Lebanon man arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse against minor

Lebanon police have arrested a local man accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Officers arrested Caleb Rosburg Fry, 37, Tuesday, Oct. 18 on suspicion of four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes took place between Nov. 1, 2021, and Oct. 18 and involved a victim younger than 14.

Court records show Fry was convicted of third-degree rape in Linn County in 2005. He was convicted of third-degree assault in 2007.

Fry was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19.