Lebanon man arrested in connection to shooting incident

The Lebanon Police Department arrested a Lebanon man in connection to a Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting incident.

Officers arrested James Frank Newport, 33, on suspicion of assault, menacing, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct charges.

The Linn County District Attorney’s Office filed charges in two separate cases against Newport on Monday, Sept. 12.

Reports of gunfire

Local police and SWAT team members responded to the area of West Vine Street between South Main Street and South Second Street in Lebanon on Sunday at around 2:52 p.m.

A Lebanon PD news release said responding officers heard gunshots coming from inside a residence. Several bullets struck nearby buildings and a vehicle, according to the news release. Police later said it was not an active shooter situation, and there were no injuries.

After searching the residence, police found multiple firearms and ammunition, which they seized. Newport was the only person inside the house during the incident, according to Lebanon police, and multiple shots were fired inside the house with several exiting the residence.

Bullets were found at the scene Sunday, and a bullet hole was visible in the window of the Linn-Co Federal Credit Union.

Newport is accused of two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and a count of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

He allegedly created a substantial risk of injury to two victims as well as caused public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm by “engaging in fighting or in violent, tumultuous or threatening behavior.”

In a notice filed with the court Monday, the state issued its intent to seek an enhanced sentence should Newport be convicted. The notice based the enhanced sentence on the assertion that "the degree of loss or harm was significantly greater than typical for such offense."

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Glover at 541-258-4326 or Lt. Taylor Jackson at 541-258-4357.

Another alleged incident

The prosecution also filed charges against Newport in connection to an alleged Thursday, Sept. 8 incident.

According to court documents, Newport caused physical injury to a victim in the presence of a minor who was living in the same house. The alleged crimes were an act of domestic violence and involved using or threatening to use a firearm against the victim, court documents said.

Newport is accused of fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing in connection to the Sept. 8 incident.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in both cases in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday, Sept. 12.