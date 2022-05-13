Lebanon man arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from Albany business’ safe

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lebanon man accused of breaking into a safe and stealing thousands of dollars from an Albany business in March.

According to a LCSO news release, detectives arrested Jeromy Lewis Matlock, 36, on Thursday, May 12. He was booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft and first-degree criminal mischief.

Court documents allege on March 10, Matlock entered Leathers Fuels Station with the intent to commit the crime of theft. Matlock allegedly cut open a Loomis USA safe and stole $10,000 or more, according to court documents.

Investigators worked with the owner and Loomis USA on the case. The cost to replace the safe was reportedly $7,000, according to the news release.

Matlock was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Friday afternoon, May 13.

Matlock currently has one other open case in Linn County. Alleged charges in this case include second-degree criminal trespass, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree attempted criminal mischief. These crimes are alleged to have occurred Oct. 27, 2021.

In a motion filed with the court Friday, prosecutor Ani Yardumian asked the court to revoke Matlock’s release agreement from the previous case and to forfeit the security he posted Nov. 21, 2021 due to the alleged burglary incident.

