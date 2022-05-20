Lebanon man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of minor

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lebanon man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

According to a news release from LCSO, detectives arrested John Roger Mullner Jr., 58, on Thursday, May 19 following an investigation into alleged sexual abuse.

Detectives began the investigation last month, according to LCSO, after a 13-year-old girl disclosed she was sexually abused by Mullner over the last three years. Investigators presented the case to a Linn County grand jury which responded with an indictment for 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Mullner was lodged in Linn County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Friday, May 20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2