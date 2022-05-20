 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lebanon man arrested for alleged sex crimes against minor

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lebanon man accused of committing multiple sex crimes against a minor.

Officers arrested Dominik Alan Brian Schermerhorn, 19, on suspicion of rape, sodomy, strangulation, sexual abuse and encouraging child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes occurred between Oct. 1, 2021 and May 14, 2022. Schermerhorn allegedly sexually abused a victim who was under the age of 16 during multiple incidents.

Schermerhorn was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Friday, May 20 on charges of third-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, strangulation, third-degree sodomy, third-degree sexual abuse, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

