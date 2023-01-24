Lebanon man arrested after SWAT team called in

The Lebanon Police Department, with assistance from the regional SWAT team, arrested a Lebanon man on suspicion of multiple domestic violence charges.

According to an agency news release, officers arrested Matthew Fox, 30, and booked him into the Linn County Jail on suspected charges of strangulation, fourth-degree assault, harassment and resisting arrest.

At around 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Lebanon detectives saw Fox in the 200 block of East Carolina Street. The detectives knew Fox was wanted for domestic related charges, according to the news release.

When detectives tried to take Fox into custody, he fled into his home. According to LPD, multiple attempts had been made in the past to take Fox into custody.

Police obtained a search warrant and called in the Linn County Regional SWAT Team to assist due to Fox’s history. Law enforcement made several attempts to encourage Fox to surrender, and he ultimately complied.

Oregon State Police, the Albany Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Benton County Sheriff’s Office all assisted.

Fox was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24 on charges of fourth-degree assault, menacing, attempted assaulting a public safety officer and two counts of strangulation.

Court documents allege the crimes occurred on or around Jan. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Glover at 541-258-4326.