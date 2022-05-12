Lebanon man accused of starting fire on bus

A Lebanon man is accused of allegedly starting a fire on an Albany Transit System bus and damaging a seat.

Court documents allege Jeffrey David Brennan Jr., 41, unlawfully and intentionally started a fire and consequently damaged “seating on a bus” on Monday, May 9. Brennan is also accused of placing the operator of the bus and two passengers in danger with his reportedly reckless conduct.

The Albany Police Department arrested Brennan on Monday. He was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday, May 11 on charges of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Brennan is also accused of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and attempted resisting arrest for an incident alleged to have also happened Monday night.

A probable cause affidavit says Brennan is accused of breaking a window and double sliding doors at Fred Meyer and resisting arrest.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Brennan was arraigned on charges connected to the Fred Meyer incident Tuesday, May 10. During this hearing, Judge Keith Stein appointed Tyler Reid as Brennan’s defense attorney and set the defendant’s bail at $20,000.

Brennan was arraigned on Wednesday for the alleged bus incident. Stein appointed Reid as Brennan’s defense attorney for this case as well and set the defendant’s bail at $30,000.

In a notice filed Wednesday, the state announced its intent to seek an enhanced sentence for both cases should Brennan be found guilty. The notices allege Brennan has persistently been involved in similar offenses and his criminal history and history of incarceration suggest rehabilitation will not be successful, so substantial incarceration is needed to protect the public.

The next hearing for both cases is scheduled for May 18.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media.

