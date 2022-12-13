 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story web only

Lebanon man accused of sexually abusing child

  • Updated
  • 0
Stock Pix Lebanon Police
David Patton

Lebanon police have arrested a Lebanon man for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Officers arrested Jeremy Wyatt Strawn, 26, on Monday, Dec. 12 on suspicion of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy, strangulation and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Court documents allege on or between Jan. 1, 2021, and Nov. 29 of this year, Strawn sexually abused a child under the age of 12.

Strawn also allegedly strangled and caused physical injury to a different victim of whom he was in permanent or temporary care during the same time period. This victim was a "dependent person," according to court documents.

Strawn was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13 on two counts of first-degree sodomy, strangulation and first-degree criminal mistreatment. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News