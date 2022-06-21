Lebanon man accused of sex crimes against child

The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Lebanon man suspected of multiple sex crimes allegedly committed against a minor.

Police arrested Wesley Clarence Wright, 58, on Monday, June 20. A secret indictment was filed in Linn County Circuit Court June 16.

The indictment alleges Wright sexually abused a child under the age of 12 on multiple occasions between 1996 to 2001. According to the indictment, four witnesses appeared before a grand jury, including the alleged victim.

Wright is accused of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and five counts of first-degree sodomy. The indictment listed Wright’s security amount at $600,000.

Wright was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Tuesday, June 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0