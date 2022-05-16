Lebanon man accused of killing his toddler daughter

A Lebanon man stands accused of second-degree manslaughter by neglect and other crimes for allegedly causing the death of his toddler daughter.

John David Hutchings, 28, was arraigned on an indictment on Monday, May 16 in Linn County Circuit Court. He also faces charges of first-degree criminal mistreatment, three counts of second-degree child neglect and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Jaelynn Hutchings, who was nearly 1½ years old, died Sept. 23 due to the criminal negligence of John Hutchings, the indictment alleges.

The indictment indicates Jaelynn Hutchings and two other minors younger than 10 were left unattended for such a period of time as it was likely to endanger their health or welfare.

John Hutchings permitted the three children to enter and remain in a place where unlawful activity involved controlled substances was maintained or conducted, the indictment states.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case, and John Hutchings was arrested on Sunday, May 15.

During Monday’s brief hearing, prosecutor Douglas Prince asked for the minimum $50,000 bail for such a serious offense. Prince said that John Hutchings was a heavy user of THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis products.

“The defendant was on probation for a crime involving the same child who has now since died,” Prince said.

In December 2020 John Hutchings pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree child neglect in Linn County Circuit Court. That crime occurred in September 2020. Prince said a probation violation in that case is probably forthcoming.

Defense attorney Thomas Boone objected to Prince’s proposed bail and questioned the constitutionality of Measure 11, Oregon’s law that determines the minimum security for manslaughter and other major crimes, as well as the minimum prison sentences of those convicted of such offenses. He asked for $5,000 bail.

Judge Heidi Sternhagen sided with the prosecution. “The statute does order me to impose $50,000 bail at this time,” Sternhagen said.

She also appointed Michael Lowry as John Hutchings’ defense attorney.

Boone was at the Linn County Jail and handled Monday afternoon’s session of in-custody arraignments, which were held via teleconference with the Linn County Courthouse.

John Hutchings stood by Boone’s side during the hearing and remained silent.

The next court appearance in the case was scheduled for June 6.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

