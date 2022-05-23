Lebanon man accused of assaulting woman with marijuana bong

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lebanon man for allegedly assaulting a woman with a piece of glass in an act of domestic violence.

Deputies arrested Jerrod Slade Schooley, 47, on Saturday, May 21 on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Court documents allege on Dec. 23, 2021, Schooley intentionally or knowingly caused physical injury to the victim using a dangerous weapon: a piece of glass.

Schooley was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Monday, May 23 on a second-degree assault charge.

The court filed a warrant for Schooley’s arrest in March regarding the alleged assault.

An incident report from the Sweet Home Police Department shows the victim reported the assault the night it allegedly happened, and told officers Schooley repeatedly punched her in the face. According to the report, the victim had blood dripping from her face when police contacted her.

There was allegedly a laceration above her left eyebrow, and there was blood on her shirt, skirt and legs. By the time officers got to the residence, Schooley had reportedly fled.

The victim told police she was going to turn herself in for a warrant she had, and she had asked Schooley to take her. Schooley allegedly was rushing her to leave and then began punching her in the face. She told police, according to the report, that Schooley may have used a piece of glass while punching her.

Medics arrived at the scene, according to police, and bandaged the victim’s head and hand. Before being transported to the hospital, officers took photos of the injuries — although the victim was reportedly hesitant in permitting them to do so.

The victim was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital.

In a follow-up interview with SHPD weeks later, the victim told police Schooley had hit her with a broken marijuana bong. She alleged Schooley may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the incident report.

At the time of the incident, Schooley had three prior assault convictions on his record, according to the SHPD incident report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1