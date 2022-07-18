Lebanon inmate on work crew duty makes a run for it

A Lebanon man in custody of the Department of Corrections escaped from a work crew van Monday afternoon, July 18.

According to a news release from DOC, Jay Boyd Marsh, 57, escaped custody while being transported back to Santiam Correctional Institution from a work crew assignment. While the van was stopped at a stop light in Lebanon at Berry Street and Main Street, Marsh reportedly opened the door and ran away from the van.

Marsh was last seen at around 2:46 p.m. He was working on an Oregon Department of Transportation work crew.

Marsh is described as a white male who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

He entered DOC custody on April 19 following an unauthorized use of a vehicle conviction out of Linn County, according to the news release, and his earliest release date is Nov. 22, 2023.

The DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Lebanon Police Department, Albany Police Department and Oregon State Police are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding Marsh’s location is asked to contact OSP at 1-800-452-7888, the DOC Fugitive Apprehension unit at 503-569-0734, or the nonemergency number of their local police department. Community members should not approach Marsh, according to DOC.

Marsh is housed at the Santiam Correctional Institution, a minimum security prison in Salem once used as an annex to the Oregon State Hospital for mental health patients. Over the years it has been used for a variety of correctional purposes until, in 1990, it opened as SCI.

The facility houses about 440 adults in custody who are within four years of release. The news release said SCI focuses on offering work opportunities via work crews contracted with state agencies, local organizations and private industries within a 60-mile radius of Salem.