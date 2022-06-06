Lebanon house catches fire

The Lebanon Fire District responded to a house fire Friday, June 3 on a section of South Santiam Highway.

According to a news release from LFD, when fire crews arrived at the scene, the one-and-a-half story home was almost fully engulfed in flames. When the incident commander arrived, he declared the fire a “defensive fire attack” because crews were being hampered by live power lines on the ground.

Crews found another door that allowed firefighters to enter safely and begin offensive suppression efforts. There were no fire hydrants nearby, according to the news release, so the incident commander called for an additional water tender as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation for traffic control.

Because of the construction type, firefighters chased the fire around in knee walls and an attic space before completely extinguishing the fire, according to LFD. The fire was under control after about 90 minutes. Sweet Home Fire District assisted in the overhaul of the building.

No residents were home during the fire, but did arrive shortly after the fire broke out and was reported to 911. Firefighters evaluated a resident of the home from smoke inhalation, and the Albany Fire Department transported the individual to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A Lebanon firefighter was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Residents of the home reported four dogs in the house at the time of the fire. Firefighters retrieved three of the dogs, who all succumbed to smoke and heat, according to the news release.

There were 25 personnel, one engine, one ladder truck, two advanced life support ambulances, two water tenders, one heavy rescue and one firefighter rehab unit. Three chief officers and the deputy fire marshal also responded.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0