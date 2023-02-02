Lebanon Fire District personnel responded to a mechanic shop fire Wednesday night, Feb. 1 on Airway Road.

Initial reports indicated there were three occupants inside the building when it caught fire, according to a district news release.

The battalion chief arrived on scene and found a steel building with heavy black smoke billowing from the eaves. An incident commander contacted a woman in the driveway who said there was only one occupant in the building who was trying to extinguish the fire.

The incident commander made contact with the occupant and had the person evacuate the building, according to LFD.

Firefighters deployed hose lines and started looking for the source of the fire using a thermal imaging camera, according to the news release. Crews located multiple hot spots, removed insulation in the roof lines and walls and began extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters were on scene for about an hour as they conducted overhaul on the building.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, LFD said.

"Lebanon firefighters would like to remind its citizens not to attempt extinguishing a out of control fire, but to call 911 quickly," the agency said in the news release.