Lebanon firefighters execute low-angle rope rescue

The Lebanon Fire District performed a low-angle rope rescue early Tuesday morning, April 26 following a vehicle crash, according to a news release.

At around 6:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of a vehicle crash down the embankment of the Santiam River, just off of Berlin Road. The first responders on site made contact with the driver, who was uninjured, according to LFD.

The driver was unable to exit his car because of a large oak branch that pinned the driver door shut.

Rescue 31 was called to the scene, and the low-angle rescue crews were able to safely remove the driver through the passenger side door. They transported the driver up the embankment using a Stokes litter, the basket often seen in hillside rescues, according to the news release.

The rescue team consisted of two rope technicians and one operations personnel.

Medics evaluated the driver, who decided he did not need transportation to a hospital. Crews left the driver in the care of some family members, fire officials said.

