Lebanon Fire District responds to shop fire

The Lebanon Fire District responded to a structure fire early Friday morning, May 20 at a shop in rural Lebanon.

According to a news release from LFD, firefighters responded to a report of the fire at around 2 a.m. in the 31000 block of Southwest Fifth Street. Initial reports indicated a 50-foot by 50-foot two story stop was heavily involved in fire.

Crews started by protecting nearby exposures until they could establish a water supply, according to the news release. After firefighters extinguished the main body of the fire, crews used a piercing nozzle to penetrate an exterior wall.

Because the fire was in a rural area, crews had to truck in water via water tenders.

One citizen on the scene suffered minor smoke inhalation, according to LFD, but was not transported by ambulance.

Crews got the fire under control at around 3 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Sweet Home Fire District and the Brownsville Rural Fire District assisted Lebanon fire crews. The Albany Fire Department provided city coverage during the fire.

