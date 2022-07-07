Lebanon dad finds New York man in daughter's bedroom

Lebanon police allege a New York man met a local girl online and then traveled west to meet her. The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of multiple sex crimes.

Officers arrested Albert Guo, 22, on Friday, July following a 7 a.m. call from a home at the 3200 block of Oak Terrace Drive. The caller reported that a man was in his 11-year-old daughter’s bedroom, according to a news release from the Lebanon Police Department.

Police identified the suspect as Guo, and through investigation discovered Guo had allegedly established an online relationship with the girl and flew from New York to Oregon to meet her.

Guo was booked into Linn County Jail. He was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday, July 5 on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

During the arraignment, Judge Keith Stein appointed Arnold Poole as Guo’s defense attorney and set bail at $400,000, according to Oregon’s online court database.

The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for July 18.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Barnes at 541-258-4340 or Detective Sgt. Jeremy Weber at 541-258-4342.