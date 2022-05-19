Lebanon couple accused of manslaughter after toddler drowns

The cause of death of a 17-month-old girl in Albany was drowning, according to a social media post from the Albany Police Department.

On Sunday, May 15, officers arrested John and Kaitlyn Hutchings of Lebanon on charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree criminal mistreatment, three counts of second-degree child neglect and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to APD, the charges stem from the drowning and death of the pair’s daughter, Jaelynn Hutchings. The drowning occurred Sept. 23 in the 800 block of Madison Street, the social media post said.

Indictments for the case alleges the criminal negligence of John Hutchings, 28, and Kaitlyn Hutchings, 23, led to the death of their daughter.

According to the indictments, the pair left Jaelynn and two other minors under the age of 10 unattended for a period of time that was likely to endanger their health or welfare.

The two are also accused of permitting the children to enter and remain in a place where unlawful activity involving controlled substances was maintained or conducted.

John Hutchings was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Monday, May 16. During the arraignment, Judge Heidi Sternhagen set the defendant’s security at $50,000 and ordered that John does not have any contact with Kaitlyn. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 6.

Kaitlyn Hutchings is scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on June 1.

Both parents were released from Linn County Jail on bail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1