The Lebanon Chamber of Commerce took a hit — literally — early Wednesday morning, March 1, when a car struck the office building, leaving a giant hole.

According to Executive Director Rebecca Grizzle, the incident happened at around 2:21 a.m. An eye witness who called it in to police believes the incident may have been related to street racing, Grizzle said.

The Lebanon Police Department is investigating.

The office will be closed for the next week or so, according to a chamber Facebook post, as structural damage is assessed.

The whole front of the building shifted, Grizzle said, so it’s unclear whether the building is structurally sound and can be repaired or will need to be replaced.

“We’re insured and this is what insurance is for,” she said.

The car went through the chamber’s meeting room, but fortunately no one was in the building so there were no injuries.

Grizzle said she’s in good spirits and taking it day by day.

“Maybe it’s a good time to rethink how we use that space,” she said.