Lebanon police officers engaged in a car chase Thursday, Feb. 2 that left two police vehicles with “significant damage.”

Officers arrested Dakotah Hodson, 25, on suspicion of attempt to elude police, DUII and reckless driving following Thursday’s chase, a Lebanon Police Department news release said.

Officers received reports of a driver operating a vehicle recklessly in a Lebanon Carl’s Jr. parking lot. The caller reported the driver going in circles and driving over a curb.

Police found the vehicle — a blue Mazda Protege — and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Hodson allegedly fled westbound on Airport Road, according to the Lebanon Police Department, and then traveled north through residential areas and then south on Stoltz Hill Road.

Officers pursued the vehicle onto Cascade Drive where they deployed spike strips. Hodson kept driving, according to police, and eventually rammed into two Lebanon police cars as officers were attempting to position their patrol vehicles to stop Hodson.

An officer used a patrol vehicle to push the Mazda to the side of the road near Central Avenue and Oregon Street, forcing it to a stop. Officers arrested Hodson, with whom LPD has had multiple previous contacts, according to the news release.

Oregon State Police and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office assisted. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Joseph Staub at 541-258-4310.