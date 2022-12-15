Lebanon cancels jail until mid-2024

Lebanon police will send people charged with misdemeanor crimes to county lockup after elected leaders this week approved closing the city jail.

Frank Stevenson, the city's police chief, and city manager Nancy Brewer sought measures as early as the spring to free up hours for officers to patrol Lebanon's streets, while struggling to recruit cops to fill a staff shortage.

Lebanon Municipal Jail will shut down for up to 18 months to free up officers to respond to reports of crimes and hazards to public safety.

"We will need for staffing levels to be full before we can consider re-opening," Stevenson said.

Lebanon police officers are trained and licensed both to patrol and work as corrections officers at the city Municipal Jail. A jail officer watched people in custody four days each week, but patrol officers filled in at night and every Friday through Sunday.

In July, the city began furloughing people in custody, where officers were required to arrange phone calls, provide food, and supervise visitors. Stevenson told the council at the time weekend releases of people in custody would "relieve a pressure valve" on the city's patrol division.

The Police Department released two people in custody during the first weekend of furloughs. Both came back the following Monday.

Maureen Robb, Linn County's director of parole and probation, said her department suspended its contract with Lebanon to provide three beds for people who violated the terms of their court-ordered supervision.

The county has 40 beds and had at times relied on Lebanon as an east county substation, Robb said.

"It's a loss, but one we can absorb right now," she said in July.

Ideally, Lebanon is patrolled by four officers at any time and the department budgets for 14 officers to fill that job covering a city of nearly 19,000.

By mid-2022, Lebanon Police Department was trying to fill six openings and just two patrolled the city per shift.

Departments in the mid-Willamette Valley competed with each other for applicants, offering hiring bonuses for experienced cops while a nationwide police shortage raged.

Lebanon offered $6,500 for already-trained, state-certified cops to sign on — more than the $5,000 offered by both Albany Police Department and Linn County Sheriff's Office.

The city began filling jobs by the fall, reassigning a jail officer to help train the department's newest patrol staff.

Lebanon officials said in a news release staff will develop the plans and budget to reopen the jail with dedicated corrections staff.

The department commands $6.51 million of the city’s budget, the largest chunk by far.

