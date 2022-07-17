Keizer woman faces manslaughter charge in fatal crash near Lyons

A Keizer woman is lodged in the Linn County Jail on a second-degree manslaughter charge after an alleged fatal drunk-driving crash on Highway 226 Saturday night, July 16, according to authorities.

Mikhail Ermolenko, 30, of Salem, was killed in the wreck.

He was a passenger in an Infiniti vehicle driven by Oksana Yuriyena Titarenko, 24, of Keizer, who was being held without bail on Sunday, the Linn County Jail website indicates.

Charges may change as individuals progress from jail through their initial court hearings and subsequent proceedings.

This was the second fatal crash in less than 24 hours in the Lyons area in Linn County, and in both instances, alcohol appears to be a factor, according to authorities.

Saturday night's crash occurred at about 6:20 p.m. on Highway 226 near milepost 21, which is about 3 miles southwest of Lyons, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

Titarenko’s automobile was traveling southbound and drove off the right shoulder of the road for unknown reasons. Titarenko overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before the Infiniti rolled at least twice, the news release states.

Ermolenko was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Titarenko was initially transported to a local hospital as a precaution and found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was subsequently arrested, according to the news release.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Lyons Rural Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

On Saturday at 2:41 a.m. on Saturday, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash that killed two people in the 4700 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive, east of Lyons.

Preliminary investigation showed that a car driven by Stephanie Woolley, 27, of Lyons, left the roadway and struck a power pole and metal pillars filled with concrete around the pole. Woolley and her only passenger, Michael Carroll Jr., 43, of Idaho, were both killed.

According to a news release in that crash, alcohol and high speeds appear to be leading factors in the wreck.