Highway 20 closed near Albany due to garbage truck rollover

Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany was closed after a garbage truck rolled over late Monday morning, April 11, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The accident happened near milepost 7.5 by Northwest Rondo Street, according to ODOT in an 11:30 a.m. email. Both lanes of traffic were initially closed. A Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the road would be closed at least one hour.

A second news release from ODOT sent at around 1 p.m. said one lane was open and traffic was being flagged through the crash site. An update at 1:30 p.m. from BCSO said Highway 20 was open again.

