Harrisburg man involved in fatal crash in Lane County

A Harrisburg man crashed a car into a tree in Lane County, killing a passenger in the vehicle.

Keith Tottleben, 49, was driving a red 1998 Chevrolet Camaro when he left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a news release from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash on Prairie Road near Beacon Drive just after 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. The crash occurred north of Eugene and south of Junction City.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are withholding her name at this time, according to the news release. Tottleben was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies are investigating speed and impairment as possible contributors to the crash, according to the news release. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150.

