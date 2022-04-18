 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Halsey man suspected of multiple sex crimes

  • Updated
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Halsey man for allegedly committing multiple sex crimes against a minor.

Officers arrested Steven Ray Kietzke, 60, on Friday, April 15 on suspicion of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy.

Court documents allege Kietzke sexually abused a minor multiple times on or between July 2, 2014, and July 2, 2016. According to a secret indictment filed with Linn County Circuit Court, the minor younger than 12 during some of the alleged incidents.

Kietzke is accused of three counts of first-degree sodomy and seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse. According to court documents, the alleged abuse took place over multiple separate incidents in different locations.

Kietzke was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, April 18.

