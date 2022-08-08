Gates man sentenced 35 years for child exploitation

A Gates man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for exploiting children over the internet for almost 10 years.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Brendan Kane sentenced John DiMolfetto, 39, to 35 years and 10 months in prison on Monday, Aug. 8.

The sentence comes after a bench trial where Kane found DiMolfetto guilty of 23 charges involving the online sexual exploitation of children. According to Oregon’s online court database, the charges include multiple counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, luring a minor and first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

Police arrested DiMolfetto in May 2020 after a Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigation. According to the agency news release, the investigation revealed DiMolfetto had created multiple personas and used various social media and texting accounts to “manipulate, deceive and exploit children as young as 7 years old over a span of nearly a decade.”

Investigators believe DiMolfetto exploited or attempted to exploit more than 300 children across the country in the six months before his arrest, according to Linn County Sheriff's officials. Some of the victims were known by DiMolfetto, and others were children he met on the internet.

The three-decade prison sentence follows a no-jury trial where DiMolfetto’s defense attorney, Zachary Stern requested an immediate acquittal. At the time, prosecutor Douglas Prince called Stern’s move “unethical” and “inappropriate.”

During the trial, which occurred Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, Stern argued that there was insufficient evidence to convict his client. Kane, who was presiding over the trial, said he needed time to review the request for acquittal and would make a decision the next day.

Although Kane found DiMolfetto guilty on 23 charges, some additional charges were either dismissed or DiMolfetto was acquitted of them, according to the court database.