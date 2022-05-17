 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gates man accused of stealing multiple cars, but only from one specific year

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Gates man for allegedly stealing multiple 1990 model vehicles throughout the county, according to an agency news release.

Detectives arrested Billy Raymond Edge, 31, on suspicion of first-degree burglary and six counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle. According to the news release, Edge turned himself in on unrelated warrants.

The burglary is alleged to have occurred in August in the 300 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue in Mill City. During the incident, Edge is suspected of stealing a 1990 Ford Ranger pickup.

He is also accused of stealing other 1990 model vehicles from the Lyons and Mill City areas in October. Only vehicles of that model year seemed to have been targeted.

Edge was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, May 17, on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Edge has multiple other cases open in Linn, Marion and Polk counties. Alleged charges in these cases include unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary, criminal mischief and more.

Crash near Sweet Home kills two

Crash near Sweet Home kills two

Impairment is being investigated as a factor in a head-on crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home that killed two California residents Saturday af…

