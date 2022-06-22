Foster man charged with sex crimes against minor

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Foster man on suspicion of sex crimes allegedly committed against a minor.

Deputies arrested John Paul Short, 38, on Tuesday, June 21 on charges of sexual abuse and sodomy.

According to an indictment filed in Linn County Circuit Court May 26, Short allegedly sexually abused a child under the age of 12 on multiple occasions. The indictment alleges the incidents took place between September 2014 and September 2018.

Three witnesses appeared before the grand jury prior to the indictment, according to court documents. Short’s security was set at $150,000 at the time of the indictment.

Short was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Wednesday, June 22 on two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

