 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Foster man charged with sex crimes against minor

  • 0
Handcuffs stock

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Foster man on suspicion of sex crimes allegedly committed against a minor.

Deputies arrested John Paul Short, 38, on Tuesday, June 21 on charges of sexual abuse and sodomy.

According to an indictment filed in Linn County Circuit Court May 26, Short allegedly sexually abused a child under the age of 12 on multiple occasions. The indictment alleges the incidents took place between September 2014 and September 2018.

Three witnesses appeared before the grand jury prior to the indictment, according to court documents. Short’s security was set at $150,000 at the time of the indictment.

Short was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Wednesday, June 22 on two counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News