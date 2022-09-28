Former pres of Willamette County Music Concerts pleads guilty to wire fraud

The former president and minority owner of Willamette Country Music Concerts has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

Anne Hankins, 53 of Springfield was accused of falsifying bank statements and financial summaries to influence the sale of her stake in the company, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon news release.

Hankins planned, managed and promoted the now-defunct annual music festival in Linn County.

“With today’s guilty plea, Ms. Hankins has proven herself to be a serial fraudster,” Craig Gabriel, criminal chief for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said a statement. “Falsifying bank statements and laundering money to fraudulently inflate the value of a company are serious federal crimes.”

Altered bank statements

According to court documents, Hankins previously owned 49% of the limited liability company. As president, she was responsible for preparing monthly financial statements to the company’s majority owner, Beverly Hills-based William Morris Endeavor.

Starting in September 2016 and continuing until March 2018, Hankins provided altered bank statements and fraudulent financial summaries to the William Morris Endeavor, who was not named in the news release, to hide the company’s actual financial state.

In November 2017, William Morris Endeavor approached Hankins about buying her stake in the company and having her stay on as president, court documents allege.

According to the news release, on or around Feb. 7, 2018, Hankins falsely reported to Endeavor the company had around $1.1 million in its operating account when in reality, there was only about $16,000.

Based on this falsified information, William Morris Endeavor bought Hankins’ stake in the company for $1.5 million on March 1, 2018.

After receiving the payment, Hankins told her credit union to issue a cashier’s check from her account to the Clerk of the Court for the District of Oregon to pay restitution on a 2001 bank fraud conviction, court documents said.

By doing so, Hankins laundered the money from one crime to pay restitution on another, the news release said.

On Sept. 12, Hankins was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Hankins is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 5 by U.S. District court Judge Michael McShane, the news release said.

As a part of her plea agreement, Hankins will pay restitution. The IRS and the FBI investigated the case.

Controversy at the festival

The festival came to a dramatic end in November 2018 when the Linn County Board of Commissioners voted to revoke the event’s five-year mass gathering permit.

The popular festival had been held near Brownsville for more than a decade, but problems with security and not paying vendors led to a lack of confidence in the event’s infrastructure. Bi-Mart had been a key sponsor of the event, but the company ended the relationship after the 2018 festival.

Former Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon told Mid-Valley Media in September 2018 that the festival was taxing on the resources of local law enforcement.

The Linn County Board of Commissioners based its decision to pull the plug on what commissioners believed were permit violations, according to former Mid-Valley Media reporting.

These suspected violations included an inadequate traffic plan, nonpayment of vendors, failure to enforce an approved public safety plan, failure to enforce a no-alcohol outside of the beer gardens policy and finding out that Hankins had been convicted of bank fraud in 2001.

