Former OSU faculty member taken into custody ahead of extradition

A former Oregon State University faculty member accused of committing multiple sex crimes in Virginia was taken into custody Wednesday, April 20 in preparation for extradition.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brett Merrick Tyler, 66, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. According to Oregon’s online court database, Tyler is to be held in custody until he is extradited to Virginia.

Tyler was the director of the Center for Quantitative Life Sciences at OSU. He started working at the university in January 2012 and resigned from the university, effective Nov. 30, 2021.

According to court documents, Tyler is accused of two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of taking indecent liberties with children and one count of aggravated sexual battery. Court documents allege the victim was younger than 13. The alleged crimes are said to have taken place in Virginia.

Tyler was booked into Benton County Jail on Oct. 7, 2021 for reportedly being a fugitive of justice, according to court paperwork, due to the out-of-state sex crime accusations.

In October, Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt told Mid-Valley Media the crimes are alleged to have been committed between Jan. 1, 2005, and Dec. 31, 2009, in Montgomery County.

Paperwork filed with Benton County Circuit Court this week shed more light on the accusations.

The alleged abuse

According to an affidavit from an officer with the Blacksburg Police Department, on Aug. 12, 2021, the victim of Tyler’s alleged crimes came forward to follow up on a previous report he had made regarding sexual abuse accusations against Tyler. The victim said he was a child living in Blacksburg, Virginia at the time of the incidents.

The affidavit explains that Tyler had frequent access to the victim and the alleged abuse took place over multiple years.

After deciding to confront Tyler, the victim told police Tyler confessed to him about the alleged abuse. This conversation took place during two separate occasions, according to the affidavit, and the victim recorded the second instance, reportedly provided police with the recording.

The arrest and extradition

Montgomery County Magistrate Robert Keller issued a warrant for Tyler’s arrest Oct. 7.

After local authorities arrested Tyler, he posted bail and was released. He returned into custody following an April 20 court hearing in which Benton County Circuit Court Judge Joan Demarest ordered Tyler to be held in jail until he is extradited to Virginia.

The extradition has required the requests and approval of multiple agencies.

On Dec. 9, Pettitt submitted an application to Ralph Northam, who was governor of Virginia at the time, for the return of Tyler.

On Jan. 10, in a letter to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Northam respectfully demanded that Tyler be apprehended and delivered to the state of Virginia.

Three days later on Jan. 13, Brown signed a warrant authorizing and commanding that Tyler be taken into custody and delivered to Virginia.

According to BCSO Undersheriff Don Rogers, Tyler wasn’t taken back into custody in preparation for extradition until April simply because he didn’t have his extradition court hearing until April 20.

The department does not share details or dates regarding extradition due to safety concerns, Roger said in an email.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

