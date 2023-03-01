A jury has awarded an ex-Oregon State University dean more than $600,000 in damages after the former employee sued the school for whistleblower retaliation.

A Multnomah County jury sided with Grace Kuo, former Dean of the College of Pharmacy at OSU, following a multi-day trial that ended Feb. 13. According to the verdict form filed with Multnomah County Circuit Court, the jury awarded Kuo $500,000 in noneconomic damages and $100,621.50 in economic damages.

Kuo initially sued the university in March 2021, alleging her supervisors demoted her after she brought to light student allegations of discrimination within the pharmacy school and concerns with how an associate dean within the college was addressing these allegations.

Concerns come to light

In an amended complaint filed with the court, Kuo, through attorney Martin Dolan, said she became aware of discrimination complaints against faculty members of the college of pharmacy on June 6, 2020. She also discovered tensions between students and Gary DeLander, former executive associate dean of the college of pharmacy. Kuo allegedly reported these complaints to Provost Edward Feser.

Kuo later met with the university’s executive committee, student service staff, students and DeLander, the lawsuit said. During this meeting, she learned that students did not feel DeLander was appropriately responding to or addressing their complaints of discrimination.

“According to the students, Dr. DeLander either did not respond to their complaints, made an inappropriate response or did not adequately follow up with their complaints,” the lawsuit said.

Students reported feeling unsafe coming to school and being in the pharmacy building, according to the complaint.

Shortly after, Kuo met with Feser, Senior Vice Provost at the time Susan Capalbo and other administrators to discuss the student concerns about DeLander. The administrators suggested Kuo ask DeLander to step down from his administrative position but remain at his faculty appointment.

Alumni push back

According to the complaint, Kuo demoted DeLander on June 15, 2020, with support from administration, and the next day made faculty aware of the decision. The lawsuit alleges that after this announcement was made, multiple alumni were upset at the allegations against DeLander and the decision to demote him.

At this point, Kuo alleges her supervisors started to shift their attitudes towards her and “began to change to become more negative, unsupportive and alienating.”

On June 25, 2020, Capalbo told Kuo the decision to demote DeLander was on hold.

A few days later, Feser and Capalbo began considering removing Kuo as dean, the lawsuit said.

In July, alumni continued to communicate their issues with the decision to demote DeLander and, according to the complaint, they sent a letter July 13, 2020 saying they would be withdrawing foundation money, scholarships and donations because of Kuo’s decision.

Later that day, Feser told Kuo that DeLander would be continuing as associate dean until his retirement in December 2020.

Whistleblower retaliation

Feser told Kuo he would initiate a leadership assessment on Kuo and he would be writing her up for demoting DeLander.

A few days later, Capalbo drafted an apology letter for Kuo to sign that acknowledged neglect for the decision to demote DeLander, according to the lawsuit. Kuo wanted the letter to reflect that the administration had suggested DeLander’s demotion.

In August 2020, the leadership assessment began. It concluded in September 2020. DeLander began his Emeritus position with the university in January 2021.

On Dec. 3, 2020, Feser removed Kuo from her role as dean and demoted her to a tenure level position, the lawsuit said. This reflected a salary decrease from $320,004 to $205,008, according to the complaint.

Kuo alleged she was entitled to $100,621.50 in lost wages and $750,000 in noneconomic damages in the form of “emotional distress, humiliation, and loss of self-esteem” due to the whistleblower retaliation she faced from the university.

The university’s defense

In an answer to Kuo’s complaint, the university, through attorney Michael Porter, alleged that significant concerns about Kuo’s leadership abilities is what led to her demotion.

“This decision was based entirely on OSU’s concerns with Dr. Kuo’s leadership, and not for any unlawful reason,” the response said.

The university admitted that students expressed concern regarding diversity, equity and inclusion and that some of these concerns were about DeLander. However, OSU asserts that Kuo did not characterize the meetings surrounding these allegations accurately.

The university denies that Feser or Capalbo ever suggested or approved that Kuo demote DeLander. OSU did admit that alumni were upset about the demotion.

The university’s response also alleges DeLander’s demotion was put on hold because there was not an effective plan to handle that transition, not because of alumni response.

OSU also asserts any decision made regarding Kuo had nothing to do with alumni anger.

“Oregon State University and its leadership unequivocally and fully dispute Dr. Kuo’s claim that she was dismissed from her Dean position for being a whistle-blower,” Steve Clark, OSU spokesperson, said in an emailed statement.

Kuo has since left OSU and is now dean of Texas Tech University’s pharmacy school.

Next steps

The university plans to appeal the decision. Clark said that there was testimony from university employees which corroborates OSU’s assertion that there were ongoing leadership concerns regarding Kuo that predated the events involving DeLander. He added that it is against OSU policy to retaliate against someone who reports suspected wrongdoing.

“In contrast to Dr. Kuo’s claim of retaliation, OSU actively supports and encourages all members of the university community to report misconduct,” Clark said.