Former Corvallis city councilor gets probation for 2018 gun incident

Former Corvallis City Councilor Mark Page, 51, was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to two years of probation in Benton County Circuit Court for a 2018 incident involving a firearm.

Page was convicted of two counts of recklessly endangering another person following a July 2018 incident in which Page threatened a family member with a loaded handgun.

Court documents show Page initially was indicted on many other charges: unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another person, menacing, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and nine counts of recklessly endangering another person.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, he pleaded no contest to the two counts of recklessly endangering another person and Judge Joan Demarest dismissed the rest of the charges in accordance with the plea agreement between the prosecution and defense.

The incident

Police responded to a call for a domestic dispute on Southwest Touchstone Place on July 21, 2018.

According to previous Mid-Valley Media reporting, police discovered Page had started a physical altercation with his brother-in-law. After the two were separated, Page retrieved a handgun, pointed it at his brother-in-law and chased after him saying, “I’m gonna kill you.”

He was also accused of pointing a handgun through the window of a car in which seven people were passengers.

Police arrested Page and booked him into the Benton County Jail. He was released from custody following an arraignment hearing.

Controversy on council

Voters elected Page to City Council in November 2016 to represent Ward 8. In March 2018, Page announced plans to run for a seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners that year.

Page came in last in May 2018 for the Democratic nomination for this position. His chance at the commissioner seat may have been impacted by a Mid-Valley Media April 2018 story that included a background check into Page.

According to this story, Page owed $140,000 in child support for children of three ex-wives; he pleaded guilty in 2007 in a domestic violence case that required him to take anger management classes; and he did not hold a diploma from Kansas State University like his paperwork filed to run for City Council had indicated.

Trial dates come and go

Page was scheduled to go to trial multiple times over the past few years, according to Oregon’s online court database. These trials were constantly canceled and rescheduled, sometimes for COVID-19 concerns.

Page moved to Las Vegas at some point after his arrest. This also complicated trial dates.

A three-day trial was scheduled for Feb. 7 through Feb. 9, but the prosecution and defense came to an agreement during a settlement conference.

Finally sentenced

On top of probation, Demarest ordered Page to complete an anger management course and have no offensive contact with any named victims in the indictment.

The resolution seems to be ideal for all involved, both sides' attorneys said.

“I have been in constant contact with the victims in this matter, and they approve of this settlement. And their hope is that, because they’re all relatives, that they can get the family back together,” prosecutor Amy Seely said.

Defense attorney John Rich said Page is ready to put this all behind him and reconnect with his family, with whom he hasn’t had contact for the last 4 1/2 years since the incident.

“I’m glad it’s coming to a good resolution for everyone involved,” Demarest said.

