Former Corvallis athletic director allegedly stole student’s medication

A former Crescent Valley High School employee is accused of stealing two bottles of a student’s prescription Adderall.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Darren Michael Bland, 46, on Monday, Sept. 19, according to agency call logs. Deputies were dispatched to Crescent Valley High School around 11:20 a.m. to investigate a theft. According to the call log, CVHS Principal Aaron McKee reported the alleged crimes.

Bland was the assistant principal and athletic director for Crescent Valley High School up until his arrest, and previously served as the principal of Cheldelin Middle School.

“The Corvallis School District has high expectations for staff and holds the values of integrity and student health and safety at the core of our work,” district spokesperson Kelly Locey said by email. “We are fully cooperating in the ongoing criminal investigation.”

Bland began his role with CVHS in July. Scot McDonald is now serving as the interim athletic director and assistant principal at the school.

Benton County Circuit Court documents allege on or around Sept. 16, Bland altered or removed a controlled substance label and stole a student’s prescription medication with the intent of consuming it himself.

The sheriff's call log said Bland was arrested for allegedly stealing two bottles of generic Adderall and “several other crimes.”

According to Oregon’s online court database, Bland was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Sept. 27 on charges of tampering with drug records, first-degree official misconduct, second-degree theft and tampering with physical evidence.

Corvallis-based defense attorney Stephen Ensor is representing Bland, according to court documents.

During the arraignment, Judge Locke Williams conditionally released Bland, ordering him to have no contact with two named victims as well as Crescent Valley High School and Cheldelin Middle School.

The next court hearing in the matter is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27.