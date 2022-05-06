Former Albany attorney pleads guilty to wire fraud, identity theft

A former Albany attorney pleaded guilty Friday, May 6 to wire fraud and identity theft in connection with bilking her clients.

The prosecution accused Megan Moeller, aka Megan Perry of charging her clients for legal services not rendered, then going to great lengths to hide her dereliction of duty.

Perry, 42, of Corvallis pleaded guilty in connection to a scheme to defraud clients and use their payments for personal expenses, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon.

Moeller’s legal practice involved family law, divorce, child custody and visitation and adoption matters, according to the news release. Court documents allege that since at least 2014, Moeller knowingly and purposely accepted clients' payments for legal services, then failed to perform them.

For example, in June 2016, the news release says, Moeller accepted payment from a client in a child visitation and support case. However, Moeller is said to have lied about drafting and serving a legal demand on the client's former spouse regarding parenting time. The document was never received by the former spouse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

But at first blush, it appeared the spouse had, the news release says.

On March 23, 2017, Moeller allegedly gave her client a fake affidavit of service of process and a fraudulent certified mail receipt on which Moeller forged the signature of her client’s former spouse. Moeller is also said to have forged the signatures of a process server and a notary.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Moeller submitted a Form B resignation — the functional equivalence to a disbarment — to the Oregon State Bar on March 1, 2018. The resignation was accepted April 5, 2018.

Late last month, on April 29, Moeller was charged with wire fraud and identify theft, according to the news release.

Moeller is scheduled be sentenced Aug. 4 before U.S. District Court Judge Robert Jones. Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, $250,000 fine and three years' supervised release. Identity theft is punishable by up to 15 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and three years' supervised release.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Claire Fay.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2