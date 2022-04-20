Family of Scio man killed in alleged DUII brings loved one to arraignment

Misty Rogers sat inside the Linn County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon holding a red box. Inside that red box were the remains of her father, Ronald Dennis Rogers, 61, of Scio.

On Easter morning, Misty Rogers drove from California to Oregon after finding out her father had been killed in a car crash.

“He didn’t have any family here,” Misty said. “The crash was just a few minutes from his home.”

According to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle car crash in the 36300 block of Jefferson-Scio Drive, east of Jefferson and west of Scio in Linn County at around 8:44 p.m. April 16.

Through investigation, authorities discovered Edward Gordon Miller, 58, was driving east in the westbound lane in a 2010 Subaru Forester when he allegedly struck a 1996 Toyota Tercel operated by Ronald Rogers head-on. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller was transported to the Salem Hospital where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, according to LCSO. Officers arrested him on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide, first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Tested at the hospital, Miller’s blood alcohol content registered 0.320, according to a probable cause affidavit for the case. An agency deputy interviewed Miller following the crash. According to the affidavit, Miller could not remember any details of the crash.

Miller reportedly said he was traveling from his home in Falls City to his brother’s home, located on Highway 226 somewhere between Scio and Lyons, according to the affidavit.

Miller told the deputy he had not consumed any alcohol, marijuana, controlled substances or prescription medications at any point during the day. The affidavit notes that Miller allegedly did not ask the officer what happened during the crash, what he hit, if anyone else was involved or if there were any injuries.

The arresting officer said he noticed Miller appeared “overly relaxed” on multiple occasions as the suspect leaned back in a chair with his feet up and laughed while having conversations with others in the hospital. Occasionally, according to the affidavit, Miller would have trouble thinking of the correct word to use in a sentence, according to the affidavit.

Miller told the officer he had multiple arrests for DUIIs and had completed multiple victim impact panels and classes as a result of previous DUII convictions. According to Oregon’s online court database, Miller has two prior DUII convictions, both from 2011.

Miller was booked into Linn County jail on April 17 and later released after posting bail. Security was set at $69,200 and Miller paid 10% of that to secure his release.

But he wasn’t out of custody for long.

Misty Rogers wanted to make sure the judge as well as Miller would see her father’s remains in court.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through what I’m going through right now,” she said.

Miller was arraigned on charges of first-degree manslaughter, DUII and reckless driving. Linn County Circuit Court Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish presided over the hearing to determine what Miller’s new security should be.

During the arraignment, Misty Rogers, her uncle Mark Rogers and Ronald Rogers' best friend Mike Nollen all gave brief statements.

“He was my brother,” Mark Rogers said. “He was the only sibling I had left.”

The state's prosecutor asked the judge to set security at $250,000. The prosecution also filed a note with the court explaining its intent to seek an enhanced sentence if Miller is convicted, due to his history of DUIIs.

Kent Hickam stood in as defense attorney and asked the judge to set security at $50,000. Hickam said Miller was already in the process of obtaining a Salem-based defense attorney.

Kittson-MaQatish decided to set security at $200,000, citing the public’s safety as a reason for the amount. If Miller can post 10% of that amount, he is prohibited from consuming alcohol or driving while out of custody.

His next court appearance in the matter is set for May 2.

A grieving family

Now that the arraignment is done, Misty Rogers said she’s going to start cleaning up her dad’s place. She’ll be heading back to California soon.

She said the family is planning some sort of celebration of her father’s life.

“I just want justice,” she said.

