Detectives plan to identify Harrisburg dead body later this week

The mystery of who put a dead body in a casket in a rural cemetery in the Harrisburg area — and just who that person was — has not been completely solved. Yet.

Detectives plan to reveal the identity of the dead body later this week, according to Linn County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brandon Fountain.

Fountain said detectives are currently working a lead and are hesitant to release information to the public in the meantime. He said detectives anticipate they’ll be able to release the name of the body Thursday, April 21.

The body was originally discovered at around 11:45 a.m. March 31 at the Masonic Cemetery off of Powerline Road, according to Fountain.

A news release from the agency said deputies responded to reports of a suspicious wooden box near the cemetery in the 24000 block of Powerline Road by the Harrisburg area.

After speaking with the board of directors for the cemetery, investigators discovered there were no scheduled burials for that day. The board could not explain why a casket would have been left at the location.

The body was revealed to be that of a deceased unidentified man.

The man was described as being a white adult between the ages of 30 and 60, 5’10” tall, weighing 350 pounds with brown and gray hair. He is said to be wearing size 10 1/2 shoes and has a healed surgery scar on his lower back.

LCSO has been working with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity and cause of death of the man.

