Deputies: Albany man hit victim with car, stabbed him multiple times

Linn County Sheriff's deputies have arrested an Albany man for allegedly stabbing someone and leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Although the incident took place at a campsite with others around, no one rendered help, according to a Linn County Sheriff's Office news release. The victim reportedly walked 250 feet before finding someone who would help.

Deputies arrested John Wesley Kersey, 72, on suspicion of first-degree assault. He was booked into the Linn County Jail on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Dispatch received reports at around 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 of a stabbing on Quartzville Road outside of Sweet Home, according to the news release.

A truck operator radioed the trucking dispatch center, according to the agency, and later provided more details to deputies at the scene, including suspect vehicle information.

Deputies found the victim, a 36-year-old homeless man from Arizona, and provided life-saving measures while other deputies found and stopped the suspect vehicles, according to the news release. Medics transported the victim by ambulance to Lebanon Hospital and later to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis by Life Flight.

He suffered life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, according to LCSO.

Investigators discovered the victim and Kersey, also homeless, had traveled to the Quartzville area with a group. Police allege the victim and Kersey argued after Kersey got into a vehicle and reportedly rammed into the victim. Kersey then jumped out of the vehicle and allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times.

Kersey is accused of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending, the news release said.

Kersey was scheduled to be arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 12.