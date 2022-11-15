Dallas man accused of stealing $1,000 in Pokémon cards in Benton County

The Albany Police Department has arrested a Dallas man for an alleged robbery involving at least $1,000 in Pokémon cards.

Officers arrested Charles James Pointer, 31, on suspicion of robbery and theft, among other charges.

Court documents allege on Nov. 10, Pointer used or threatened to use physical force to rob a victim in Benton County. He allegedly worked with a co-conspirator.

Pointer is accused of second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery, first-degree theft, hindering prosecution and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

According to court documents, Pointer allegedly agreed to the commit the robbery and to drop off the co-conspirator near the robbery site. He also helped his co-conspirator in “securing or protecting the proceeds of the crime.”

According to Oregon's online court database, Pointer was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. Judge Matthew Donohue appointed John Rich as Pointer's defense attorney and set security at $50,000.

This isn’t the first reported trading card robbery in the mid-Willamette Valley.

In July 2021, two Lebanon men were accused of armed robbery for trying to steal $1,000 in Magic: The Gathering cards in Albany.

The two men involved were identified as Brennen Sean Scott and Tyler Stephen Griffin. In August 2021, Scott was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for a second-degree robbery conviction. In December, Griffin was convicted of attempted second-degree robbery and sentenced to 19 months in prison.