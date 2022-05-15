Crash near Sweet Home kills two

A crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home on Saturday afternoon killed two people and critically injured two others, according to a social media post from the Sweet Home Fire District.

The wreck occurred near Liberty Road, northwest of Sweet Home, and the first 911 call about the incident came in at 4:42 p.m. Saturday. The caller reported that two vehicles had struck head-on at a high rate of speed.

The Lebanon Fire District, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation also responded to the scene, according to the district’s social media post, which was made at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“Sweet Home Fire would also like to thank all of the bystanders who stopped to render aid, assist with traffic control until responders could take over, and to provide eye witness (sic) accounts. This was an absolutely tragic event and our thoughts are with everyone who was affected by it,” the post states.

No other information about the fatal crash was immediately available.

Mid-Valley Media has reached out to the Oregon State Police for additional details about the incident.

