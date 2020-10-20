Corvallis woman's manslaughter trial canceled, plea expected Thursday

The trial for a Corvallis woman accused of negligence in the death of her daughter following a fatal 2019 car crash has been canceled.

Kayla Margie Carter, 32, is scheduled for a plea change hearing at 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the online Oregon court system. Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton, also serving as prosecutor in Carter's case, confirmed in an email to the Gazette-Times on Monday that the jury trial scheduled to begin that day was called off.

The crash happened the morning of March 16, 2019, at the intersection of Highway 99W and Airlie Road, near the Benton County and Polk County line. After allegedly running a stop sign on Airlie Road, Carter's vehicle collided with an automobile driven by 21-year-old Bend resident Jessica Renee Cornett.

Carter's 13-year-old daughter Brianna Carter, who was her front seat passenger according to court documents, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carter is charged with felony second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in Brianna Carter's death, as well as felony third-degree assault charge for injuries caused to Cornett. Carter also faces related misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree criminal mischief charges.