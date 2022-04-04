 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corvallis woman reportedly used metal post in assault

  • Updated
police lights stock

A Corvallis woman was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon after she reportedly struck a female repeatedly with a metal pole on Saturday, according to court documents.

Ashley Patricia Drawdy, 36, was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday morning, April 4, and pleaded not guilty.

The incident was reported at about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday from Drawdy’s residence in the 400 block of Southwest Twin Oaks Circle, according to Corvallis Police Department incident logs.

When an officer arrived at the scene, the accuser refused medical treatment, but her hair was saturated with blood and she had bruises on her right arm that appeared to be defensive wounds, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

The accuser said she went to Drawdy’s trailer to get items from her boyfriend, who was inside. They were not letting her in, so she began banging on the outside of the home. The accuser said Drawdy exited the trailer with a pole in her hand and began hitting her, the affidavit states.

The accuser added that she was hit about seven times, but she blocked most of them, according to the affidavit.

A man told an officer that he heard what sounded like a fight, went outside and separated the two. He added that it appeared that Drawdy had a pole in her hand that resembled a bicycle seat post, the affidavit states.

Drowdy denied striking the accuser with a pole, and said that the accuser pulled her hair, so she hit her in the head with her fist, according to the affidavit.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for April 14.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

