Corvallis woman charged after 2019 crash killing her daughter to begin trial in Polk County

A Corvallis woman charged with negligence in the death of her teenage daughter following a car crash last year is set to begin her trial on Monday.

On the morning of March 16, 2019, Kayla Margie Carter, who was 30 at the time, allegedly ran a stop sign while traveling east on Airlie Road in a 2017 Toyota Camry. A 2006 Subaru Legacy driven by 21-year-old Bend resident Jessica Renee Cornett was traveling north on Highway 99W struck Carter's vehicle.

Carter's 13-year-old daughter, Brianna, who was in the Camry at the time was pronounced dead at the scene. Brianna was an eighth-grader at Cheldelin Middle School.

Carter is facing felony second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide charges in her daughter's death and a felony third-degree assault charge for injuries caused to Cornett. Carter was also indicted for misdemeanor DUI and criminal mischief.

She will appear before Judge Monte Campbell at the Polk County Court in Dallas.

